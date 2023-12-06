Pakistan Baseball Team Registers First Win Against Thailand in Asian Baseball Championship

Pakistan men’s baseball team defeat Thailand 4-1 in the ongoing Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan. A dominating performance by 18-year-old pitcher Musharaf Khan, 27 outs in 9 innings, resulted in the win.

The most dominating performance by any pitcher in Asian Championship. Musharaf Khan pitched all 9 innings recorded all 27 outs. ⁦@pakbaseball⁩ won by 4-1. What a performance. Congratulations team Pakistan pic.twitter.com/mk9ck9Yy8B — Pakistan Federation Baseball 🇵🇰⚾️ (@pakbaseball) December 6, 2023

In the initial stages of the match Pakistan led 1-0, before they achieved a higher lead 2-0. Musharaf Khan’s throw broke the bat of a Thai batter, as he continued his amazing display.

Musharaf Khan fast ball broke the bat pic.twitter.com/4ArKdT1XY8 — Pakistan Federation Baseball 🇵🇰⚾️ (@pakbaseball) December 6, 2023

Musharaf Khan was clocking speeds in excess of 140 kmph (kilometers per hour), as Pakistan finished the inning at 3-0. Thailand tried to make a comeback by making the score 3-1, but they had to face the wrath of Khan again.

This is Pakistan’s first win in the Asian Baseball Championship. They lost their previous encounters to Japan 14-0 and the Philippines 4-2 before winning the Thailand encounter 4-1.

Pakistan will now play the ‘Placement Round’ where they will face Palestine, Hong Kong and Thailand. The best-case scenario for Pakistan at this point is a 5th-placed finish at the event.

The event consists of eight countries, with the home country Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines going to the next round. These four teams will battle it out to qualify for the ‘Gold Medal’ match, while Pakistan, Palestine, Hong Kong, and Thailand will battle for 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th places in the event.

Pakistan’s next match is against Palestine on 8 December 2023. The match will take place in Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium, New Taipei City.

Pakistan and Palestine played each other in the final of the 2023 West Asia Baseball Cup in February 2023 where Pakistan came out on top by defeating Palestine 11-3.