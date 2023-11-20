Two Pakistanis Set to Feature in All-Star Baseball Game in Dubai

Pakistan men’s baseball got a boost when two Pakistan-origin players got selected in the Baseball United All-Star event that’ll occur on November 24 and 25 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two players, Syed Muhammad Shah and Wahid, hail from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Both of them play the ‘infielder’ position. While Shah is 20 years of age, Wahid is still in his teens, 19.

Shah is the son of Syed Khawar Shah, who is regarded as the founder of baseball in Pakistan. Shah and Wahid will compete on 24 and 25 November at the Dubai International Stadium. Other than them, players from India, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and Palestine will also compete.

Pakistan recently won the West Asia Cup, where the team went unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating the likes of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and lastly, Palestine in the final. Pakistan is also set to compete in the Asian Championship next month.

The Baseball United All-Star event will be the first time that professional baseball games are being played in the Middle East and South Asia region. Players from this region will get to play with legends of America’s Major League Baseball (MLB).