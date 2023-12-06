Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Junior Hockey World Cup – How to Watch and Timings

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 6, 2023 | 6:38 pm

Pakistan men’s hockey team will face New Zealand in the Junior Hockey World Cup group-stage match at the Malaysia National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, 7 December 2023.

The men in green drew against World Number #4 Netherlands 3-3 earlier today, while New Zealand lost 4-0 to Belgium in the initial matches of the Group ‘D’ teams.

 

Pakistan is ranked #12 while New Zealand is #13. This is the perfect opportunity for the green shirts to grab the three points and move a step closer to the knockout stages.

2023 Junior Hockey World Cup – Group D

Position Team Played Won Draw Lose Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points
1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3
2 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
3 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
4 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

The top two sides from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-final stages. The favorites from Pakistan’s group are Belgium, world number #5, and the Netherlands who are ranked 4th in the world, but today’s performance from the green shirts has earned them an outside chance.

A win in tomorrow’s match will put the national side on course for the quarter-finals, but a negative result can all but eliminate the team from the main competition. The players might be fatigued due to consecutive day matches, but the men in green need to show their fitness and mindset to progress to the next stage.

How to Watch The Match?

Download the watch.hockey application to stream the matches live on your preferred digital screen.

The application is paid, which means that a user needs to subscribe to get live coverage. The match will start at 8:00 am (Pakistan time).

>