Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Rs. 5,500 Per Tola in Just Two Days

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 6, 2023 | 3:11 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan fell again on Wednesday, taking the two day losses to Rs. 5,500 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 1,300 per tola to Rs. 218,100 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 1,114 to Rs. 186,986.

Yesterday, the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 4,200 per tola to Rs. 219,400 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 3,601 to Rs. 188,100. There was no change in the price of the gold on Monday.

In the international market, spot gold went up by 0.7 percent to $2,034.09 per ounce by 0817 GMT, while the US gold futures climbed 0.8 percent to $2,051.50.

