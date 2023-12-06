Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is Arriving in Europe Within Two Days

Samsung’s affordable offering in the S23 family, the Galaxy S23 FE, was an odd launch, to say the least. The Korean phone maker completely skipped the S22 FE to launch the S23 FE and unveiled it in Asian markets before its home country or even the US.
The Galaxy S23 FE was initially released in October and reached various Asian regions before making its debut in the U.S. market. Now, the phone is poised to hit the European market, with Samsung France confirming a launch date of Friday, December 8.
It is expected that the European S23 FE will be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset, distinguishing it from the U.S. model, which features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. While Samsung France has not disclosed pricing details at this point, enthusiasts will have to await Friday’s event to obtain this information.
Knowing Samsung, the phone’s specifications will remain identical in the European region except for its main chipset. Here are all the specifications for the Galaxy S23 FE.
Specifications
- Chipset: Exynos 2200 (International) / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (USA)
- CPU: Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – International
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA
- GPU: Xclipse 920 (International), Adreno 730 (USA)
- OS: Android 13, One UI 5.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.4″ Dynamic AMOLED with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
- Front: 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
- Colors: Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, Tangerine
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging, wireless charging
- Price: $600