You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S23 on Interest-Free Installments

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 1:26 pm

Alfa Mall’s PTA approval service extends to not just the latest and greatest, but older models with lower price tags too. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can also get your vanilla S23 approved for as low as Rs. 25,833 a month through installments.

The total cost for PTA approving your Samsung Galaxy S23 at Alfa Mall is Rs. 154,999, but this can be broken down to 3 months or 6 months of installments without any markup. However, as always, a processing fee of 5% will be charged for the 6-month installment option.

Note that this service is only available to those with a Bank Alfalah credit card.

You can get started by entering basic information about yourself and the phone, including your CNIC number as well as the phone’s IMEI numbers. The 15-digit IMEI numbers are typically found on the phone’s settings in the About Phone section or on the retail box. Of course, you also have to choose your desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months).

Once your payment is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request and it can take up to 7 days before your phone gets approved. After 7 days, an Alfa Mall merchant will call you to inform you of your approval, but if you don’t receive a call within 7 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status on PTA’s official website.

Note that the listing mentioned above also works with the Samsung Galaxy S23+. There are also separate listings for PTA approval at the website which include the S23 Ultra as well. These are more expensive than the listing highlighted in the article, but the option is there should you ever need it.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23+
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU Octa-core (1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Octa-core (1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 740 Adreno 740
OS Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120Hz, HDR10+
RAM 8 GB 8 GB
Storage 128 GB (UFS 3.1) 256 GB, 512 GB (UFS 4.0) 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB (UFS 4.0)
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video		 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video
Front Camera 12MP 12MP
Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender
Battery
 3,900 mAh, 25W wired charging, 10W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless 4,700 mAh, 45W wired charging, 10W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless
Price
 $800 $1000

