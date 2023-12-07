Gambhir and Sreesanth Involved in Another Fight on Cricket Ground

India men’s cricket team ex-cricketers, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Sreesanth had a verbal spat on the field while playing in the Legends League Cricket, a league for retired cricketers happening in India.

Heated conversation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth in the LLC. pic.twitter.com/Cjl99SWAWK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2023

Fast bowler Sreesanth released a video after the match where he explained that Gautam Gambhir is an undisciplined individual who fights with many of his ex-teammates.

Sreesanth cleared in insta live that gambhir called him fixer pic.twitter.com/YDZQHL2Nqk — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) December 7, 2023

Sreesanth alleged that Gambhir used foul language related to him which led to the spat.

On the contrary, the two cricketers were interviewed by a social media channel a few days back where Sreesanth praised Gambhir. Social media users were quick to re-post the interview.

Sreesanth few days before about Gambhir 😭💀pic.twitter.com/tXsgndsWq6 — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) December 7, 2023

This isn’t the first time these two cricketers are part of a controversy. Gambhir is known to be fiery in the head, while Sreesanth’s antics after hitting a six are remembered by everyone.

The match ended with Gautam Gambhir’s side, India Capitals, winning the ‘Eliminator’, as Sreesanth’s team, Gujarat Giants, lost by 12 runs. Playing a captain’s inning, Gambhir scored 51 runs from 30 balls, with the help of 7 fours and a six, to help his team post 223/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Giants, in reply, scored 211/7 in the 20 overs. Chris Gayle’s 84-run inning and Kevin O’Brien’s 57 runs couldn’t help their team get over the line.

Thus, the Giants have been eliminated from the league, while the Capitals have progressed through to Qualifier No. 2, whose winner will qualify for the final of the league (similar to the PSL format).