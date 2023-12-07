Faf du Plessis Eyes International Comeback for T20 World Cup 2024

Former South African captain, Faf du Plessis has recently revealed that he’s considering making a comeback to international cricket for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled next year.

While currently participating in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, Faf du Plessis has hinted that recent talks with South Africa’s new white-ball coach, Rob Walter, have focused on a possible return to international cricket in time for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year.

Du Plessis said, “I believe that I can return to international cricket. We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years.”

He added, “It’s just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It’s certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach.”

Rob Walter suggested the possibility of a comeback for Faf du Plessis and several other seasoned players as he discussed a group of individuals who were not being considered for South Africa’s upcoming tour of India.

Walter said, “Given that some of our frontline bowlers are missing out and there are guys – let me throw it out there just to create some media hype – like Faf (du Plessis) and Rilee (Rossouw) as well as Quinny (de Kock) that could well be considered for a T20 World Cup.”

Walter further mentioned that the upcoming South African domestic tournament, SA20, set to take place next year, sees 80% of the team essentially selecting itself. However, there is certainly room for other players to make their mark and enter the conversation.

Faf du Plessis has been absent from the international cricket scene since his last appearance for South Africa in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2021. Additionally, his last involvement in white-ball cricket for the national team dates back to a T20I match against England in Cape Town in 2020.

Nevertheless, despite the hiatus from international cricket, the 39-year-old cricketer has showcased remarkable form at the domestic level in recent times. His noteworthy performances include a stellar showing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he ranked second in the list of highest run-scorers for the year.