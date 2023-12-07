Hamas Leader Believes Pakistan Can Stop Israel from Bombing Palestine

In a recent statement, Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of Hamas, proposed that Israel’s aggressive actions could be curtailed if they encountered opposition from Pakistan.

He commended Pakistan for its bravery and referred to it as a land of Mujahideen, expressing hope for its support in the Palestinian struggle. During an event organized by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan, Haniyeh highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians under Israeli occupation, including the arrest of around 16,000 Palestinians and the desecration of sacred sites, which he described as violations of international norms.

Haniyeh expressed disappointment over the failure to implement the Oslo Accords and the continued expansion of Israeli occupation. He cautioned against Islamic countries establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, warning that it would harm the Palestinian cause.

He accused the United States and other nations of backing Israel and expressed a desire for Israel to withdraw to allow the truth to prevail.

Haniyeh claimed that Israel had planned a sudden and devastating attack on Gaza, which was preempted by defensive actions from Hamas Mujahideen. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to influence the situation, given the high expectations of the Palestinian people.

Despite over 20,000 Palestinian casualties in the conflict, Haniyeh remained hopeful about Pakistan’s potential role in compelling Israel to retreat. He concluded by emphasizing the sacrifices of the Palestinian people and the strength of Pakistan in potentially ending the ongoing conflict.