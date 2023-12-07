ICC Unveils Striking New Brand Identity for T20 World Cup 2024 [Video]

The International Cricket Council has unveiled the brand new logo for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2024, set to take place in the vibrant locales of the West Indies and the United States. This eagerly anticipated event promises to bring together cricket enthusiasts from around the globe, showcasing top-tier competition in a unique and exciting setting.

The logo ingeniously merges the iconic symbols of cricket – the bat, ball, and energy – to represent the fundamental elements of international T20 cricket. The dynamic T20 lettering seamlessly evolves into a vibrant ‘bat,’ elegantly enclosed within the contours of a lively ‘ball.’

Breaking: The brand new logo for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been unveiled 🔥🔥 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6pk7ruPJNa — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 7, 2023

This visual representation not only captures the pulsating drama inherent in every bowled ball but also accentuates how a single swing of the bat has the power to reshape the entire course of the game. The ‘strike’ graphic embedded within the ball serves as a reflection of the distinctive atmosphere and electric energy encountered at T20 World Cup matches.

The zig-zag pattern within the graphic symbolizes the escalating excitement and heart-pounding moments, drawing a striking parallel to the intensity felt during a lightning strike.

Enhancing the brand identity with an extra layer of distinctiveness, each World Cup edition will feature textures and patterns inspired by the host country. This personalized approach begins with a unique pattern that pays homage to the palm trees of the West Indies and incorporates the iconic ‘stripes’ reminiscent of the USA.

The bespoke design sets the tone for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where 20 teams will engage in fierce competition across 55 matches throughout June of the upcoming year.