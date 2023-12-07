Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Islamabad United Announce Retention for PSL 9

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 7, 2023

The highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 is approaching, and the excitement has already built up as Islamabad United revealed the players who will be retained for the upcoming PSL.

According to the reports, Islamabad United have retained eight players for the upcoming season.

Here’s the list:

Player Category
Shadab Khan Platinum
Naseem Shah Platinum
Imad Wasim Diamond (Mentor)
Azam Khan Diamond
Alex Hales Gold
Faheem Ashraf Gold (BA)
Colin Munro Gold
Rumman Raess Silver

Naseem Shah has parted ways with Quetta Gladiators, and Imad Wasim has also bid farewell to Karachi Kings; both players have been traded to Islamabad United. Notably, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan are designated in the platinum category, whereas Imad Wasim will serve as a specialist mentor for the team in the diamond category.

The franchise has retained three gold players, namely Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and Faheem Ashraf. Rumman Raees holds a spot in the silver category, while Azam is categorized as a diamond player.

As the PSL 9 draft approaches, scheduled for nearly 13 December, all franchises are gearing up to unveil their retained players before the event.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>