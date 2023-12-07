Islamabad United Announce Retention for PSL 9

The highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 is approaching, and the excitement has already built up as Islamabad United revealed the players who will be retained for the upcoming PSL.
According to the reports, Islamabad United have retained eight players for the upcoming season.
Here’s the list:
|Player
|Category
|Shadab Khan
|Platinum
|Naseem Shah
|Platinum
|Imad Wasim
|Diamond (Mentor)
|Azam Khan
|Diamond
|Alex Hales
|Gold
|Faheem Ashraf
|Gold (BA)
|Colin Munro
|Gold
|Rumman Raess
|Silver
Naseem Shah has parted ways with Quetta Gladiators, and Imad Wasim has also bid farewell to Karachi Kings; both players have been traded to Islamabad United. Notably, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan are designated in the platinum category, whereas Imad Wasim will serve as a specialist mentor for the team in the diamond category.
The franchise has retained three gold players, namely Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and Faheem Ashraf. Rumman Raees holds a spot in the silver category, while Azam is categorized as a diamond player.
As the PSL 9 draft approaches, scheduled for nearly 13 December, all franchises are gearing up to unveil their retained players before the event.