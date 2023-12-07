Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Wahab Riaz Confirms Date for Pakistan’s T20I Squad Announcement for NZ Series

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 2:15 pm

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz has said that the selection of Pakistan’s T20I team for the upcoming five-match tour of New Zealand will be finalized by December 25th.

Addressing the media during a sports day event held at Johar Town, Lahore, Wahab Riaz highlighted the significance of players exhibiting their talents in the ongoing National T20 Cup, emphasizing that such performances would be taken into serious consideration for inclusion in the squad.

The chief selector further mentioned that the PCB is considering the establishment of a training camp in anticipation of the upcoming series.

Wahab clarified that fast bowler Naseem Shah will be unavailable for the New Zealand tour, and a meeting has already taken place with him to discuss the matter.

The Green Shirts are scheduled to tour New Zealand in January of the upcoming year, during which they are set to play in a 5-match T20I series.

Pakistan Tour of New Zealand Schedule

Format Fixture Date Venue
1st T20I Pakistan vs. New Zealand 12 January Auckland
2nd T20I Pakistan vs. New Zealand 14 January Hamilton
3rd T20I Pakistan vs. New Zealand 17 January Dunedin
4th T20I Pakistan vs. New Zealand 19 January Christchurch
5th T20I Pakistan vs. New Zealand 21 January Christchurch

Muhammad Abbas Azad

