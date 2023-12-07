Wahab Riaz Confirms Date for Pakistan’s T20I Squad Announcement for NZ Series

Addressing the media during a sports day event held at Johar Town, Lahore, Wahab Riaz highlighted the significance of players exhibiting their talents in the ongoing National T20 Cup, emphasizing that such performances would be taken into serious consideration for inclusion in the squad.

The chief selector further mentioned that the PCB is considering the establishment of a training camp in anticipation of the upcoming series.

Wahab clarified that fast bowler Naseem Shah will be unavailable for the New Zealand tour, and a meeting has already taken place with him to discuss the matter.

The Green Shirts are scheduled to tour New Zealand in January of the upcoming year, during which they are set to play in a 5-match T20I series.

Pakistan Tour of New Zealand Schedule