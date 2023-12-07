Naseem Shah to be Fully Fit Before the Start of PSL 9

Pakistan’s ex-fast bowler and current chief selector, Wahab Riaz has unveiled significant updates regarding pacer Naseem Shah as the anticipation builds for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During a media interaction held at a local school, Wahab Riaz affirmed that Naseem would be fully recovered and fit to play PSL 9.

Wahab Riaz said, “Naseem Shah will be completely fit till PSL, I have met with Naseem and his rehabilitation program is going very well.”

Naseem Shah has recently departed from Quetta Gladiators and joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9. This news will undoubtedly bring great excitement to United fans, particularly if Naseem is fit to participate in the tournament.

It must be noted that Naseem Shah sustained an injury during the Asia Cup in September, leading to his subsequent surgery in the United Kingdom.

After the surgery, he spent two months in the UK for rehabilitation and initial training, courtesy of PCB, which covered his medical expenses. During this period, he received dedicated care from a team of experienced medical professionals.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a key update on Naseem Shah’s rehabilitation on Wednesday, confirming that he continues his recovery under the supervision of a strength and conditioning coach, a physiotherapist, and a doctor at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Naseem undergoes light gym workouts and engages in partial bowling sessions. Additionally, he will begin light batting practice tomorrow to further his recovery.