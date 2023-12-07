Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Karachi Kings Announce Their PSL 9 Retentions

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 8:26 pm

Karachi Kings has announced their 8 retentions for PSL 9 ahead of the draft. Surprisingly, Karachi has not retained any player in the platinum category, including Mohammad Amir, who has been released ahead of the draft.

Newly traded in Shan Masood has been retained in Gold category after being named brand ambassador. Similarly, Shoaib Malik has been retained in the same category after being named as mentor.

James Vince and Hasan Ali, who was traded in from Islamabad United, have been retained in the Diamond category. Elsewhere, the likes of Mir Hamza and Mohammad Akhlaq will also be a part of Karachi Kings in PSL 9.

Sharjeel Khan is one name that has also been released ahead of the highly-anticipated draft. Similarly, Matthew Wade has also been released.

Here is the full list:

Category Retentions
Diamond James Vince, Hasan Ali
Gold Shan Masood (BA), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi
Silver Mir Hamza (demotion), Mohammad Akhlaq
Emerging Irfan Khan Niazi

* BA = Brand Ambassador

>