Multan Sultans Announce Retentions for PSL 9

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 7:52 pm

Multan Sultanshas announced their retentions for PSL 9. As expected, Mohammad Rizwan has been retained in the platinum category along with Iftikhar Ahmed, who was traded with Quetta Gladiators for Rilee Rossouw.

Overall, Multan has retained a total of 7 players in five categories. Ihsanullah, who is currently suffering from injury and might not be available for PSL 9 has been retained in Silver category, after earning a demotion as he has been made the Brand Ambassador.

Last year’s runners-up, Multan has also retained Khushdil Shah and Usama Mir in Diamond category while the PSL 8’s highest wicket-taker, Abbas Afridi has been retained in the Gold category.

Here is the full retention list:

Category Retentions
Platinum Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed
Diamond Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir
Gold Abbas Afridi
Silver Ihsanullah (BA)
Emerging Faisal Akram

*BA= Brand Ambassador

>