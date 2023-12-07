Here are Lahore Qalandars’ Retentions for PSL 9

Lahore Qalandars have announced their retentions for PSL 9. The defending champions have retained 8 players in four categories, Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver.
Interestingly, Lahore has released Fakhar Zaman from their retention list, which means he will enter the draft once again. Fakhar will be available to Lahore as they can utilize their Right to Match (RTM) card for him in PSL 9 draft.
Lahore has retained Shaheen Afridi in Platinum category while Haris Rauf has been retained in Diamond category after making him the brand ambassador which means his category has been demoted.
Furthermore, Lahore has retained Rashid Khan in silver category, which comes as a surprise. Rashid, who is suffering from back injury might not be able to partake in the tournament but Lahore will be able to retain him in the following season.
Here are the retentions:
|Category
|Retentions
|Platinum
|Shaheen Afridi
|Diamond
|Haris Rauf (BA), David Wiese
|Gold
|Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan
|Silver
|Mirza Tahir Baig (demotion), Rashid Khan
* BA= Brand Ambassador