Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here are Lahore Qalandars’ Retentions for PSL 9

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 7:46 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Lahore Qalandars have announced their retentions for PSL 9. The defending champions have retained 8 players in four categories, Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver.

ALSO READ

Interestingly, Lahore has released Fakhar Zaman from their retention list, which means he will enter the draft once again. Fakhar will be available to Lahore as they can utilize their Right to Match (RTM) card for him in PSL 9 draft.

Lahore has retained Shaheen Afridi in Platinum category while Haris Rauf has been retained in Diamond category after making him the brand ambassador which means his category has been demoted.

Furthermore, Lahore has retained Rashid Khan in silver category, which comes as a surprise. Rashid, who is suffering from back injury might not be able to partake in the tournament but Lahore will be able to retain him in the following season.

ALSO READ

Here are the retentions:

Category Retentions
Platinum Shaheen Afridi
Diamond Haris Rauf (BA), David Wiese
Gold Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan
Silver Mirza Tahir Baig (demotion), Rashid Khan

* BA= Brand Ambassador

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>