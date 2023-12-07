Peshawar Zalmi’s Full Retention List for PSL 9

Peshawar Zalmi has announced their 8 retentions for PSL 9. These 8 players belong to five different categories.

Captain, Babar Azam along with Rovman Powell have been retained in the platinum category while Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore are retained in Diamond.

ALSO READ Here are Lahore Qalandars’ Retentions for PSL 9

The likes of Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah Khan, who form top 4 of an exciting T20 batting line-up have also been retained by Zalmi. Haris, who was originally in Diamond category has been demoted to Gold after being made the brand ambassador.

Unfortunately, Salman Irshad and Sufyan Muqeem have been let go ahead of the PSL 9 draft as Zalmi have decided to retain Khurram Shehzad and Aamer Jamal.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Announce Retentions for PSL 9

Here is the full list:

Category Retentions Platinum Babar Azam, Rovman Powell Diamond Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore Gold Mohammad Haris (BA), Aamer Jamal Silver Khurram Shehzad Emerging Haseebullah Khan

* BA= Brand Ambassador