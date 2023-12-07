Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar Zalmi’s Full Retention List for PSL 9

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 8:09 pm

Peshawar Zalmi has announced their 8 retentions for PSL 9. These 8 players belong to five different categories.

Captain, Babar Azam along with Rovman Powell have been retained in the platinum category while Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore are retained in Diamond.

The likes of Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah Khan, who form top 4 of an exciting T20 batting line-up have also been retained by Zalmi. Haris, who was originally in Diamond category has been demoted to Gold after being made the brand ambassador.

Unfortunately, Salman Irshad and Sufyan Muqeem have been let go ahead of the PSL 9 draft as Zalmi have decided to retain Khurram Shehzad and Aamer Jamal.

Here is the full list:

Category Retentions
Platinum Babar Azam, Rovman Powell
Diamond Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Gold Mohammad Haris (BA), Aamer Jamal
Silver Khurram Shehzad
Emerging Haseebullah Khan

* BA= Brand Ambassador

