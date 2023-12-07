Peshawar Zalmi’s Full Retention List for PSL 9

Peshawar Zalmi has announced their 8 retentions for PSL 9. These 8 players belong to five different categories.
Captain, Babar Azam along with Rovman Powell have been retained in the platinum category while Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore are retained in Diamond.
The likes of Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah Khan, who form top 4 of an exciting T20 batting line-up have also been retained by Zalmi. Haris, who was originally in Diamond category has been demoted to Gold after being made the brand ambassador.
Unfortunately, Salman Irshad and Sufyan Muqeem have been let go ahead of the PSL 9 draft as Zalmi have decided to retain Khurram Shehzad and Aamer Jamal.
Here is the full list:
|Category
|Retentions
|Platinum
|Babar Azam, Rovman Powell
|Diamond
|Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|Gold
|Mohammad Haris (BA), Aamer Jamal
|Silver
|Khurram Shehzad
|Emerging
|Haseebullah Khan
* BA= Brand Ambassador