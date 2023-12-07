Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Quetta Gladiators Announce Their 8 Retentions for PSL 9

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 8:20 pm

Quetta Gladiators has announced their 8 retentions for PSL 9 ahead of the much anticipated PSL 9 draft. The likes of Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Abrar Ahmed, all of whom were traded earlier in the window are part of their retentions.

Overall, the retentions are made in 4 categories with Rossouw the platinum retention. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been retained in Gold after being made the Brand Ambassador.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who was unavailable in the previous campaign, has been retained in the diamond category this time around.

Explosive English openers, Jason Roy and Will Smeed are the other two retentions made by the Gladiators.

Surprisingly, Mohammad Nawaz, who is rumored to be picked by Karachi Kings in the PSL 9 draft, has been released after serving for the franchise since the first season.

Here is the full retention list:

Category Retentions
Platinum Rilee Rossouw
Diamond Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Gold Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (BA)
Silver Will Smeed

* BA = Brand Ambassador

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


>