Utility Stores Likely to Cut Sugar Prices By Up to Rs. 15 Per Kg

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has decided to reduce the price of sugar, bringing a wave of delight to consumers. There’s a promising possibility of a sugar price drop for general consumers by Rs. 10 to 15 per kg.

USC sources revealed that the corporation is going to reduce the price of sugar for general consumers, whereas the price will not be reduced for Benazir Income Support Program consumers who are getting sugar at a subsidized rate.

As of now, the current price of sugar for general consumers at Utility Stores stands at Rs. 155 per kg, Benazir Income Support Program consumers will continue to get sugar at Rs. 109 per kg. The price of sugar for general consumers is Rs. 18 per kg higher as compared to the open market.

This positive development follows the USC’s successful bid, where it secured Rs. 10.37 per kg of cheaper sugar as compared to the previous bid. USC recently purchased sugar on November 29, 2023, at Rs. 124.90 per kg. After bearing all expenses the cost of sugar is Rs. 138 per kg.

Moreover, an assessment is underway regarding the reduction in the prices of lentils. According to the sources, the USC board is poised to approve the reduction in sugar prices.