Cricket Australia Apologizes for ‘Paki’ Blunder During Pakistan vs PM XI Match

Cricket Australia (CA) apologized for an error in its live score ticker during the current tour match between Pakistan and the Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The incident revolved around the appearance of a racial slur, eliciting swift criticism. Rather than the conventional ‘PAK,’ the live score ticker displayed the abbreviated form as ‘PAKI’—prompting an immediate backlash.

The use of the derogatory term is hurtful and offensive to individuals of Pakistani and broader South Asian descent.

A clarifier on this from CA: “The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light.” https://t.co/7FttR2iZTR — Daany Saeed (@daanysaeed) December 6, 2023

Australian cricket journalist, Danny Saeed brought attention to the issue, prompting Cricket Australia to promptly address the display error and rectify it to ‘PAK’. In response to the incident, the board swiftly acknowledged and rectified the oversight.

Danny Saeed said, “The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider that had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light.”

Pakistan is presently engaged in a three-Test series against Australia, a crucial part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship and a battle for the prestigious Benaud-Qadir Trophy. Preceding the series, they are playing in a tour game against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval.

Shan Masood, Pakistan’s newly appointed captain, won the toss and opted to bat first in this encounter. The responsibility of opening the innings was entrusted to Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq.

In a headline-worthy performance, Shan Masood dazzled with a brilliant innings, crafting an unbeaten score of 201 runs. After his outstanding double century, Masood decided to declare the innings, culminating in Pakistan finishing at 391-9 after 116.2 overs.