1.5 Km Long Illegal Gas Pipeline Discovered in Islamabad

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited’s (SNGPL) task force continued its efforts to curb gas theft in Islamabad and uncovered an illicit gas pipeline stretching 1,500 meters from the village of Japan Road, Kangota Syedan.

A spokesperson for SNGPL reported on Thursday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated legal actions against those responsible for establishing unauthorized gas networks.

Providing details, the spokesperson mentioned that joint operations involving task force teams and FIA officials were conducted to dismantle an illicit gas pipeline installed in a private housing society near Village Kangota Syedan along Japan Road.

The spokesperson revealed that the illegal gas pipeline, approximately 1,500 meters in length, had been connected to SNGPL’s mainline. Furthermore, the gas facility in the housing society was utilizing this unauthorized pipeline, facilitated by the improper relocation of gas meters.

Emphasizing the resolution of the issue, the spokesperson confirmed that the illegal pipeline has been dismantled into several pieces.

Simultaneously, the unlawfully shifted gas meters have been disconnected from the site. The FIA has commenced legal proceedings against the offenders, marking a decisive step in addressing the situation, he added.