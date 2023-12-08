1.5 Km Long Illegal Gas Pipeline Discovered in Islamabad

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 8, 2023 | 4:15 pm
Gas Line | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited’s (SNGPL) task force continued its efforts to curb gas theft in Islamabad and uncovered an illicit gas pipeline stretching 1,500 meters from the village of Japan Road, Kangota Syedan.

A spokesperson for SNGPL reported on Thursday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated legal actions against those responsible for establishing unauthorized gas networks.

ALSO READ

Providing details, the spokesperson mentioned that joint operations involving task force teams and FIA officials were conducted to dismantle an illicit gas pipeline installed in a private housing society near Village Kangota Syedan along Japan Road.

The spokesperson revealed that the illegal gas pipeline, approximately 1,500 meters in length, had been connected to SNGPL’s mainline. Furthermore, the gas facility in the housing society was utilizing this unauthorized pipeline, facilitated by the improper relocation of gas meters.

ALSO READ

Emphasizing the resolution of the issue, the spokesperson confirmed that the illegal pipeline has been dismantled into several pieces.

Simultaneously, the unlawfully shifted gas meters have been disconnected from the site. The FIA has commenced legal proceedings against the offenders, marking a decisive step in addressing the situation, he added.

ProPK Staff

lens

‘Mera Haseen Jora’ Luxury Pret RTW by Asim Jofa- Pictures Prices and More
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>