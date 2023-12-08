Desecration of The Holy Quran is Now Officially a Crime in Denmark

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 8, 2023 | 1:54 pm

In a major decision, Denmark has banned the desecration of the Quran and other religious texts, declaring it a crime.

The Danish parliament has passed a bill in this regard, which prohibits the burning of religious scriptures following multiple incidents of desecration of the Holy Book.

The bill faced resistance from 77 members of the parliament, while 94 voted in favor of banning the desecration of religious scriptures.  Those violating the law will face heavy fines or imprisonment of up to two years.

It should be noted that widespread protests were held against Denmark and Sweden recently after copies of the Quran were burned and damaged.

After the bill was passed, various political figures in the European countries expressed their disapproval and criticized the move.

Karina Lorentzen of the leftist Socialist People’s Party questioned whether Muslim countries, such as Iran, Pakistan or Saudi Arabia, change their legislation because Denmark feels offended by something.

The Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard of Denmark said that more than 500 demonstrations involving burnings of the Quran or flags have been held in the country since July.

He added that such demonstrations can “hurt Denmark’s relations to other nations, our interests and ultimately our safety.”

The Muslim community has lauded the Danish parliament’s decision, urging other countries to consider similar measures to protect sacred religious scriptures.

