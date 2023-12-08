Family of Marathon Runners to Participate in Margalla Backyard Ultra Islamabad Event

Margalla Backyard Ultra Islamabad, a marathon-type racing event, will take place on 9th December 2023, where runners from different backgrounds will participate.

Backyard ultra is a form of ultra-marathon race where runners must complete a 4.1 mile (6.706km or exactly 6706 meters) loop in an hour. The bell will be sounded exactly on the hour and if you fail to make the starting area before the bell rings, then you will be disqualified from the event and will become one of the many DNFs (Did Not Finish).

One interesting story from the event will be of a super proud dad, Jamal Said along with his three offspring: daughter Huma Jamal (16 years), son Afaq Jamal(12 years), and son Haris Jamal (5 years). Said, along with his three children, will participate in the Margalla Backyard Ultra.

Jamal Said is an experienced marathon runner who rose to fame last year as he established a new national and South Asian record after completing 50 loops as he ran for 50 hours straight, covering 335 kilometers in the Backyard Ultra World Championship.

Registration for the event has closed, but the twin-city audience can go and watch the event on the weekend. The race will start at 9:00 AM (Pakistan time) in the F-9 Park, near Sector F-8 Gate.