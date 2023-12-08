Govt Allows Hajj Pilgrims to Apply for Hajj Without Passports

Hajj aspirants who are facing delays in getting their passports can breathe a sigh of relief as the Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced good news for them.

According to the Secretary of Religious Affairs, Dr Attaur Rehman, those who have not received their passports yet can apply for Hajj through the tokens they were provided upon applying for the travel document.

It is pertinent to mention that passport applicants have been facing long delays due to the incompetence of the Directorate General Immigration & Passports (DGI&P).

Recently, the directorate claimed that it is issuing passports as per normal routine, refuting reports about the late delivery. It added that some elements were trying to financially exploit the public by misleading them about the delay in passports’ printing.

However, hundreds of individuals complained that they haven’t received their travel documents despite applying for them months ago.

Previously, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had abolished the requirement of Covid-19 vaccination certificate for performing Hajj.