PCB Provides Official Update on Abrar Ahmed After Injury Scare

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of the four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI. As a result, the 25-year-old was taken off the field.

Following his complaint, Abrar was sent for an MRI scan. Further details will be shared in due course after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports.

Abrar Ahmed has bowled a total of 27 overs so far in the game against Prime Minister’s XI. The four-day game was scheduled as part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of their three-match Test series against Australia, which is set to take place from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Pakistan has experimented with eight bowlers during the practice match, as they try to finalize the XI which will face Australia in the first Test at Perth Stadium on 14 December 2024. Part-timers Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, and Imam-ul-Haq also bowled, with Haq even taking the wicket of PM XI captain Nathan McSweeney.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali are rested as they are already selected for the first Test. The team management, led by Mohammad Hafeez, will select the rest of the XI on the eve of the first match.