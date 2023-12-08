PPSC Advertises Hundreds of Jobs Across Punjab

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 8, 2023 | 7:01 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has advertised hundreds of vacancies in various departments of the Punjab government in a newspaper advertisement on December 8, 2023.

The advertisement lists vacancies in the following departments:

  • Punjab Food Authority
  • Office of the Deputy Commissioner/District Collector Office, Rajanpur (BOR)
  • Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sargodha
  • Cooperatives Department
  • Punjab Revenue Authority
ALSO READ

Following are the positions advertised in the Punjab Food Authority:

  • Assistant Director (Server Administrator) – 1 Post
  • Assistant Director (Quality Assurance) – 1 Post
  • Assistant Director (Legal & Prosecution) – 12 Posts
  • Assistant Director (Training) – 1 Post
  • Assistant Engineer (Buildings) – 1 Post
  • Assistant Microbiologist – 5 Posts
  • Microbiologist – 3 Posts
  • Nutritionist – 1 Post
  • Assistant Food Safety Officer – 86 Posts
  • Dairy Technologist – 1 Post

Following are the jobs details about the Office of the Deputy Commissioner/District Collector Office, Rajanpur (BOR):

  • Stenographer – 8 Posts

Cooperatives Department Vacancies

  • Assistant – 2 Posts

Following jobs are advertised in Board of Secondary Education, Sargodha

  • Deputy Secretary/ Deputy Controller of Examinations – 1 Post
  • Assistant Secretary/ Assistant Controller of Examinations – 1 Post
  • Junior Computer Programmer – 3 Posts
ALSO READ

Punjab Revenue Department

  • Program Officer – 4 Posts

It is pertinent to mention that apart from eight positions of Stenographer, hirings on the rest will be made on contract basis for a period of three years.

The last date for submitting online applications is December 22, 2023. Candidates have been advised to visit PPSC official website ppsc.gop.pk for applying.

You can check out the advertisement below:

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Bollywood’s ‘Eccentric’ Filmmaker Karan Johar Has His Own Lipstick Collection
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>