PPSC Advertises Hundreds of Jobs Across Punjab

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has advertised hundreds of vacancies in various departments of the Punjab government in a newspaper advertisement on December 8, 2023.

The advertisement lists vacancies in the following departments:

Punjab Food Authority

Office of the Deputy Commissioner/District Collector Office, Rajanpur (BOR)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sargodha

Cooperatives Department

Punjab Revenue Authority

ALSO READ Telcos Miss Key Performance Indicators for Quality of Service

Following are the positions advertised in the Punjab Food Authority:

Assistant Director (Server Administrator) – 1 Post

Assistant Director (Quality Assurance) – 1 Post

Assistant Director (Legal & Prosecution) – 12 Posts

Assistant Director (Training) – 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (Buildings) – 1 Post

Assistant Microbiologist – 5 Posts

Microbiologist – 3 Posts

Nutritionist – 1 Post

Assistant Food Safety Officer – 86 Posts

Dairy Technologist – 1 Post

Following are the jobs details about the Office of the Deputy Commissioner/District Collector Office, Rajanpur (BOR):

Stenographer – 8 Posts

Cooperatives Department Vacancies

Assistant – 2 Posts

Following jobs are advertised in Board of Secondary Education, Sargodha

Deputy Secretary/ Deputy Controller of Examinations – 1 Post

Assistant Secretary/ Assistant Controller of Examinations – 1 Post

Junior Computer Programmer – 3 Posts

ALSO READ Women in Sindh Will Now be Able to Pray in Mosques

Punjab Revenue Department

Program Officer – 4 Posts

It is pertinent to mention that apart from eight positions of Stenographer, hirings on the rest will be made on contract basis for a period of three years.

The last date for submitting online applications is December 22, 2023. Candidates have been advised to visit PPSC official website ppsc.gop.pk for applying.

You can check out the advertisement below: