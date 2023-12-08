Telcos Miss Key Performance Indicators for Quality of Service

To measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators’ (CMOs) services being provided to their customers, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an Independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in seventeen (17) cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.

The cellular mobile operators (CMOs) have missed some of the key performance indicators (KPIs) set in their licences and the applicable regulations with respect to voice and latency, an independent survey about quality of service (QoS) carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed.

Additionally, a joint QoS survey along with CMOs was carried out in seven (07) x cities of Gilgit Baltistan during 3rd quarter i.e. July~ Sep 2023.

PTA issued necessary instructions to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the standards.

During the survey, Mobile Network Coverage along with QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS, and Mobile Broadband were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring and benchmarking Tool to ascertain conformance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service Regulations 2021.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities.

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is concerning the highest data download and upload speed, network latency, and webpage loading time.

Mobile Network Coverage Ranking (Punjab, KP, Sindh)

Operator Ranking Compliant Non-Compliant 4G 3G 4G 3G Ufone 14 12 3 2 1st Zong 15 4 2 2 2nd Jazz 14 1 3 2 3rd Telenor 10 9 7 3 4th

Mobile Network Coverage Ranking (Gilgit Baltistan)

Technology SCOM Compliance Level- Number of Cities Ranking Compliant Non-Compliant 4G 7 0 1st 3G 7 0 1st

The performance of the CMOs was also benchmarked using the Ookla ® Speed Test mobile application to gauge the performance of Upload and download Throughputs and Network Latency.

Mobile Broadband Service Ranking (Punjab, KP, Sindh)

(Download)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing 4G 3G 4G 3G 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Zong 8 9 – – 5 10 2 – 1st 2nd Jazz 8 8 1 – 11 5 1 – 2nd 1st Ufone 1 – 12 4 1 2 11 3 3rd 3rd Telenor – – 4 13 – – 3 14 4th 4th

(Upload)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing 4G 3G 4G 3G 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Jazz 11 5 1 – 8 4 5 – 1st 1st Zong 4 10 3 – 6 6 5 – 2nd 2nd Ufone 2 2 13 – 3 7 7 – 3rd 3rd Telenor – – – 17 – – – 17 4th 4th

Mobile Broadband Service Ranking (Gilgit Baltistan)

Operator Technology Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 4G 3G SCOM 3G/4G 14 1st 1st Zong not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available Jazz not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available Ufone not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available Telenor not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available

Voice Call Quality Ranking (Punjab, KP, Sindh)

Operator Voice QoS KPIs Standing Compliant Non-Compliant Zong 110 5 1st Telenor 113 6 2nd Ufone 111 8 3rd Jazz 110 9 4th

Voice Call Quality Ranking (Gilgit Baltistan)

Operator Voice QoS KPIs Standing Compliant Non-Compliant SCOM 49 – 1st Ufone 34 1 2nd Telenor 34 1 2nd Zong 33 2 4th Jazz 26 4 5 th

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with upload and download speed to a great extent, while improvement is observed in network latency and webpage loading time as compared to earlier surveys. Similarly, some of the Voice KPIs have also been found below the licensed threshold in a few areas.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the standards.

Overall Telecom Operator Ranking (Punjab, KP, Sindh)

Service STANDING 1st 2nd 3rd Mobile Network Coverage Ufone Zong Jazz Mobile Broadband Jazz Zong Ufone Voice Zong Telenor Ufone

Overall Telecom Operator Ranking (Gilgit Baltistan)

Service STANDING 1st 2nd 3rd Mobile Network Coverage SCOM Other Networks Unavailable Other Networks Unavailable Mobile Broadband SCOM Other Networks Unavailable Other Networks Unavailable Voice SCOM Telenor and Ufone Jazz

The survey results are available on PTA’s website.

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for the provision of better mobile services and to promote healthy competition among the operators.