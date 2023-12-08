Telcos Miss Key Performance Indicators for Quality of Service

To measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators’ (CMOs) services being provided to their customers, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an Independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in seventeen (17) cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.

The cellular mobile operators (CMOs) have missed some of the key performance indicators (KPIs) set in their licences and the applicable regulations with respect to voice and latency, an independent survey about quality of service (QoS) carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed.

Additionally, a joint QoS survey along with CMOs was carried out in seven (07) x cities of Gilgit Baltistan during 3rd quarter i.e. July~ Sep 2023.

PTA issued necessary instructions to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the standards.

During the survey, Mobile Network Coverage along with QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS, and Mobile Broadband were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring and benchmarking Tool to ascertain conformance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service Regulations 2021.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities.

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is concerning the highest data download and upload speed, network latency, and webpage loading time.

Mobile Network Coverage Ranking (Punjab, KP, Sindh)
 

Operator

  

Ranking
Compliant Non-Compliant
4G 3G 4G 3G
Ufone 14 12 3 2 1st
Zong 15 4 2 2 2nd
Jazz 14 1 3 2 3rd
Telenor 10 9 7 3 4th
Mobile Network Coverage Ranking (Gilgit Baltistan)
 

Technology

 SCOM Compliance Level- Number of Cities  

Ranking
Compliant Non-Compliant
4G 7 0 1st
3G 7 0 1st

The performance of the CMOs was also benchmarked using the Ookla ® Speed Test mobile application to gauge the performance of Upload and download Throughputs and Network Latency.

Mobile Broadband Service Ranking (Punjab, KP, Sindh)

(Download)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing
4G 3G 4G 3G
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Zong 8 9 5 10 2 1st 2nd 
Jazz 8 8 1 11 5 1 2nd  1st
Ufone 1 12 4 1 2 11 3 3rd  3rd 
Telenor 4 13 3 14 4th  4th 

(Upload)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing
4G 3G 4G 3G
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Jazz 11 5 1 8 4 5 1st 1st
Zong 4 10 3 6 6 5 2nd  2nd 
Ufone 2 2 13 3 7 7 3rd  3rd 
Telenor 17 17 4th  4th 

 

Mobile Broadband Service Ranking (Gilgit Baltistan)
Operator Technology Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 4G 3G
SCOM 3G/4G 14 1st 1st
Zong not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available
Jazz not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available
Ufone not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available
Telenor not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available not available

 

Voice Call Quality Ranking (Punjab, KP, Sindh)
Operator Voice QoS KPIs Standing
Compliant Non-Compliant
Zong 110 5 1st
Telenor 113 6 2nd
Ufone 111 8 3rd
Jazz 110 9 4th

 

Voice Call Quality Ranking (Gilgit Baltistan)
Operator Voice QoS KPIs Standing
Compliant Non-Compliant
SCOM 49 1st
Ufone 34 1 2nd
Telenor 34 1 2nd
Zong 33 2 4th
Jazz 26 4 5th

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with upload and download speed to a great extent, while improvement is observed in network latency and webpage loading time as compared to earlier surveys. Similarly, some of the Voice KPIs have also been found below the licensed threshold in a few areas.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the standards.

Overall Telecom Operator Ranking (Punjab, KP, Sindh)
Service STANDING
1st 2nd 3rd
Mobile Network Coverage Ufone Zong Jazz
Mobile Broadband Jazz Zong Ufone
Voice Zong Telenor Ufone

 

Overall Telecom Operator Ranking (Gilgit Baltistan)
Service STANDING
1st 2nd 3rd
Mobile Network Coverage SCOM Other Networks Unavailable Other Networks Unavailable
Mobile Broadband SCOM Other Networks Unavailable Other Networks Unavailable
Voice SCOM Telenor and Ufone Jazz
The survey results are available on PTA’s website.

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for the provision of better mobile services and to promote healthy competition among the operators.

>