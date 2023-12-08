Women in Sindh Will Now be Able to Pray in Mosques

In a landmark decision that marks a progressive step for religious inclusivity in Sindh, the provincial government has announced that women will now have designated prayer spaces in mosques. This initiative, aimed at fostering a more inclusive environment for female worshippers, was decided in a meeting led by Sindh’s Minister for Law and Auqaf, Umar Soomro.

The meeting, convened under the auspices of the Department of Auqaf, primarily focused on the registration of mosques and madrasas across the province. During this session, a detailed briefing was given on the new policy of allocating specific areas within mosques for women. This move is seen as a significant step towards ensuring that women have equal opportunities to participate in religious practices within their communities.

Umar Soomro, the Provincial Minister for Auqaf, announced that this initiative would be implemented in 77 mosques under the Department of Auqaf’s jurisdiction. He highlighted the importance of this decision in promoting gender equality and inclusivity in religious spaces.

To ensure widespread awareness and acceptance of this new policy, the Department of Auqaf plans to launch an extensive awareness campaign. This campaign will be multilingual, encompassing English, Urdu, Sindhi, and Gujarati, aiming to reach a diverse audience across the province.

Furthermore, Minister Soomro emphasized the need for efficient data collection regarding the status of mosques in the region. He called for an accelerated process to gather comprehensive information on both registered and unregistered mosques. This data is crucial for the effective implementation of the policy and for future planning and development of religious spaces in Sindh.

This decision by the Sindh government is a commendable step towards creating more inclusive and welcoming religious spaces for women, reflecting a progressive approach to religious practices and community involvement.