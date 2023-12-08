Pakistan Thrashes Nepal in 1st Match of U19 Asia Cup 2023

In the opening match of the U19 Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan showcased a dominant performance by securing their first victory against Nepal with a convincing 7-wicket win.

The Pakistan U19 team easily chased the target, reaching 153 in just 26.2 overs, demonstrating their skill and determination in the tournament.

Pakistan U19 won the toss and elected to field first, showcasing a dominant bowling performance against Nepal U19, who were bundled out for just 152 runs in 47.2 overs.

Mohammad Zeeshan, a medium-paced bowler, emerged as the top performer, claiming an impressive 6 wickets while conceding only 19 runs in 9.2 overs. His outstanding contribution was pivotal in restricting Nepal to a modest total.

Ubaid Shah and Ali Asfand also made valuable contributions, each taking one wicket, while Amir Hassan chipped in with 2 wickets at a crucial stage of the innings.

Nepal U19’s middle-order batter, Uttam Magar, was the lone standout, scoring 51 runs, with Dipesh Kandel adding 31 runs. Unfortunately, no other batter managed to make a substantial contribution.

In response, Pakistan U19 chased down the target of 153 comfortably, with Azan Awais playing a solid, unbeaten innings of 56 runs, and captain Saad Baig contributing an impressive 50 runs. They secured the victory by losing only 3 wickets.

Looking ahead, Pakistan U19 is set to face arch-rivals India in their next Asia Cup game on Sunday, 10 December, promising a magnificent encounter between these two sides.