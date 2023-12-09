Winter Vacations Announced for Private Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 9, 2023 | 1:13 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has announced the schedule of winter vacations for all Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) in Islamabad.

According to the notification, all private schools and colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) shall remain closed from December 25 till December 29.

The notification further added that all the PEIs will resume educational activities from the first week of January 2024.

Earlier, the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab had also announced the schedule of winter vacations.

According to the notifications, winter holidays will commence from December 18 till January 1 across Punjab, while students across Sindh will enjoy holidays from December 22 to December 31.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Hosts Wrapped 2023 Event in Karachi, Bringing the Beat Closer to Pakistan’s Listeners
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>