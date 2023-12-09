Winter Vacations Announced for Private Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has announced the schedule of winter vacations for all Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) in Islamabad.

According to the notification, all private schools and colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) shall remain closed from December 25 till December 29.

The notification further added that all the PEIs will resume educational activities from the first week of January 2024.

Earlier, the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab had also announced the schedule of winter vacations.

According to the notifications, winter holidays will commence from December 18 till January 1 across Punjab, while students across Sindh will enjoy holidays from December 22 to December 31.