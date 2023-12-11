Arrest of Underage Drivers Challenged in Lahore High Court

Lahore High Court (LHC) has moved against keeping underage drivers in police custody during the ongoing crackdown across Punjab.

According to a local media outlet, Advocate Rana Sikandar approached the LHC against the provincial police’s practice of arresting underage drivers and keeping them in lockups.

The lawyer has requested the high court to pass orders against keeping underage drivers in police lockups as it is a violation of law under the Act of 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that thousands of underage drivers have been arrested recently during the ongoing crackdown following a deadly accident in Lahore.

According to the CTO office, 7997 cases against teenage drivers have been registered. Recently, the LHC had directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) across Punjab to release all underage drivers.

However, the high court made it necessary for such individuals to provide a personal guarantee that they will refrain from driving without valid licenses