Karachi Whites Lift their Maiden National T20 Cup

Karachi Whites registered their maiden National T20 Cup title after beating Abbottabad in the final, played at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 10 December 2023. After scoring 155-9 in the first innings, the Asad Shafiq-led side restricted Abbottabad to 146-9 in 20 overs to win the game by just nine runs.

Before this title win, the closest Karachi Whites came to winning the National T20 Cup was back in 2016-17 where they conceded the title to Karachi Blues in the final of the tournament at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Whites’ journey to the final

The National T20 Cup comprised 63 matches, played across four venues – National Bank Stadium, UBL Sports Complex, NBP Sports Complex and HPC Oval Ground – in Karachi, from 24 November to 10 December.

Karachi Whites rode to the Super Eight stage having lost just one match from the four they played. Their only defeat came against Lahore Blues, who edged over Karachi Whites by just five runs. In the Super Eight stage, the Asad Shafiq-led team claimed five wins out of seven games placing them second on the table, only behind Peshawar.

Karachi Whites defeated Rawalpindi by four wickets in the semi-final, played at National Bank Stadium on 9 December, to qualify for the final where they beat Abbottabad to claim the trophy. Right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who had figures of 3-16 in the game, was adjudged player of the final as the side defended a below-par total.

Peshawar’s dominant run

Ahead of the semi-final where Peshawar lost to Abbottabad by seven wickets at National Bank Stadium, the Iftikhar Ahmed-led team had been the side to fear in the tournament.

Peshawar reached the Super Eight stage having lost one game out of four played. The solitary loss came against Karachi Blues, who won by seven wickets at NBP Sports Complex.

Peshawar then extended their winning streak to seven victories on the trot in the Super Eight round. They reigned supreme on the points table and cruised to the semi-final as the only unbeaten side in the Super Eight stage.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s commanding all-round effort

Peshawar’s captain Iftikhar Ahmed was awarded player of the tournament for his extraordinary all-round performance in the tournament.

He scored 395 runs in 12 games, striking at 163.90 with an average of 98.75 and smashed 29 fours and 21 sixes. Iftikhar had four half-centuries, including an undefeated 76 – his highest in the tournament. He also remained unbeaten on seven other occasions in the tournament.

With the ball, Iftikhar picked up 18 scalps at an average of 15.18. His best bowling figures of the tournament came against Karachi Whites at UBL Sports Complex; his spell of 3-17 helped Peshawar win the game.

Top performers

The National T20 Cup was headlined by some remarkable batting. Four centuries and 86 half-centuries were produced in 63 games. The tournament saw a total of 1,584 fours and 641 sixes. Peshawar’s Sahibzada Farhan was awarded best batter of the competition. He lead the batting charts with 492 runs in 12 games, at an impressive strike of 179 and an average of 45. He struck the most sixes (29) and most fours (55) in the tournament.

Sahibzada’s tally of runs included four half-centuries and a century. His highest score in the tournament was a match-winning unbeaten 109 scored against Larkana at National Bank Stadium, where he helped his side to 248-2 – the highest team total of the tournament and the highest total in the format at National Bank Stadium. The game resulted in a 126-run defeat for Larkana; the largest margin of defeat by runs in the Cup.

Rawalpindi batters Yasir Khan and Zeeshan Malik, and Lahore Whites’ Mohammad Faiq were the other centurions of the tournament. Faiq also had the highest individual score – an unbeaten 110 from 60, including 16 fours and two sixes scored against Sialkot at UBL Sports Complex.

Abbottabad’s Kamran Ghulam and Sajjad Ali had the most half-centuries in the National T20 Cup; five each in 12 games. Kamran ended the tournament with 451 runs, only behind Sahibzada. Sajjad, with 442 runs and 10 dismissals, was awarded the best wicketkeeper of the tournament.

Lahore Blues’ Imran Butt had the most catches in the tournament; 13 in 11 games. Karachi Whites’ Ammad Alam trailed him in second place with 12 catches in 13 games. His fellow teammate, Azam Khan, had 10 dismissals behind the stumps—the most by any wicketkeeper in the Cup.

Abbottabad’s left-arm quick Shahab Khan was named the best bowler of the tournament. He had the most wickets; 25 from 10 matches at 11.64. He had two four-fers, including one in the final, and as many five-wicket hauls. Karachi Whites’ bowlers, Sohail Khan with 22 scalps in 12 games and Arif Yaqoob with 21 in 13, followed Shahab on the list.

Peshawar’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Imran had the best individual bowling figures in the National T20 Cup. His match-winning spell of 6-16 against Rawalpindi UBL Sports Complex is also the best bowling figures in National T20 history.

Aside from Imran and Shahab, Lahore Blues’ bowlers Nisar Ahmed (5-5 against Rawalpindi) and Usman Qadir (5-14 against Peshawar), and Karachi Whites’ fast bowler Sohail Khan (5-10 against Hyderabad) registered five-wicket hauls. The tournament saw a total of six five-wicket hauls and 10 four-wicket hauls.