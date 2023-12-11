Local Silver Category for PSL 9 Unveiled

Pakistan Super League (PSL) management has announced the ‘Local Silver Category Pool’ where cricketers from around the country will have an opportunity to get selected by one of the PSL franchises.

🥈 Local Silver Player Pool 🥈 For HBL PSL Player Draft 2024 is officially out… 🩶🎉🩶🎉#HBLPSL9 #HBLPSLDraft pic.twitter.com/0rRSonpmCZ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 10, 2023

Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Majid, Ali Shafique, Ammad Butt, Dilbar Hussain, Ghulam Mudassar, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Zeeshan Ashraf, and Zeeshan Zamir are some of the players who have already played the previous seasons of PSL. They played a part in different franchises and were picked up in various categories.

Dilbar Hussain and Ali Majid were finds of Lahore Qalandars, while Ammad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, and Umaid Asif are seasoned veterans of the local leagues.

Ali Zaryab, Ammad Alam, Arsal Sheikh, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Taha, Umair Masood, Zaid Alam, and Zeeshan Malik are a part of the Silver category. The similarity between all of them is that they represented Pakistan at the Under-19 level in previous years.

Mohammad Huraira has been a brilliant performer for Sialkot in the recently concluded domestic structure. He has represented Pakistan U-19, as well as Islamabad United in the previous season of PSL.