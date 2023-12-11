PSL Announces List of Local Players in Gold Category for Next Season

Pakistan Super League (PSL) management released the ‘Local Gold Player Pool’ for the upcoming PSL season 9 draft. The draft is set to take place at National Cricket Academy, Lahore, on 13th December 2023.

⚜️ Local Gold Player Pool ⚜️ For HBL PSL Player Draft 2024 is officially out… 🙌🏾🌟🙌🏾🌟#HBLPSL9 #HBLPSLDraft pic.twitter.com/1KOMhKBLZY — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 10, 2023

The list includes well-known cricketers who have performed for the men in green in the past and present.

Ahmed Shahzad, who has been supported by every other local celebrity past few days, is in the Gold category.

Current Test opener Imam-ul-Haq, spinner Noman Ali, and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel are in the category as well. All three are currently in Australia as they are a part of the 3-match Test series down under.

2023 Hanif Mohammad Trophy-winning captain Rohail Nazir, along with his teammate Musa Khan are also in the the Gold category.

There is a nice mix of batters, bowlers, all-rounders, and wicket-keepers, who have played for the national side.

Asad Shafiq, who recently took retirement from international cricket, is in the category. In contrast, the once-considered rising star of Pakistan cricket, Umar Akmal is also a part of the Gold listings.

A guard of honor for Karachi Whites captain Asad Shafiq 👏🏽#NationalT20 pic.twitter.com/OnmdHWP9R8 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 10, 2023

Top-performing batter, Sahibzada Farhan, is listed in the category, while the opening basher Sharjeel Khan is also in the list.