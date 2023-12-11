Local Hero Asad Shafiq Receives Guard of Honor in Last Professional Game

Pakistan’s classical middle-order batsman, Asad Shafiq bid farewell to his cricket career on Sunday. The announcement came after he led Karachi Whites to victory in the National T20 title, marking a memorable conclusion to his illustrious journey in the sport.

After securing the National T20 Cup title in 2023 for his team, Asad Shafiq received a guard of honor from his teammates, marking the end of his wonderful career.

However, it is surprising that Asad Shafiq has registered for the PSL 9 draft and he has been added to the pool of players in local gold category by the PCB.

Asad Shafiq gets the guard of honor from Karachi players as he was playing his last game in his professional career. Asad bhai 🫡 #NationalT20 pic.twitter.com/Fmhow6EJb6 — Abdul Wasay (@andy_abdulwasay) December 10, 2023

Asad Shafiq said in a press conference, “I am not feeling the same excitement and passion playing cricket, and neither do I have the same fitness levels required for international cricket. Which is why I have decided to say goodbye to all cricket.”

He added, “I have got the contract from the board and I am looking at it and hopefully it will be processed soon.”

Asad Shafiq played a significant role in the Pakistan Test batting line-up from 2010 to 2020, amassing a total of 4,660 runs in 77 games at an impressive average of 38.19. His remarkable contribution includes 12 centuries and 27 half-centuries, solidifying his position as a key figure in the team’s success.

Asad Shafiq candidly shared insights into the challenging period that the Pakistan team endured following the spot-fixing scandal in 2010. Reflecting on those trying times, he expressed satisfaction in being a part of the process through which the team successfully regained the trust and confidence of the people.

The 37-year-old cricketer also showcased his skills in 60 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for Pakistan throughout his illustrious career. In addition to his international achievements, he accumulated over 12,000 runs in 191 First-Class matches and an impressive tally of 5,784 runs in 162 List-A matches.