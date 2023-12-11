State Bank of Pakistan Seeks Doctors for its Health Clinic

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has invited applications for vacancies at its Health Clinic regularly. The vacancies are for the following positions:
- Chief Medical Officer (OG-5)
- Assistant Chief Medical Officer (OG-3)
- Bank Medical Officer (OG-2)
Qualification for Chief Medical Officer
- MBBS from a recognized and well-reputed institute with FCPS Internal Medicine/Family Medicine or equivalent foreign qualification.
- Minimum 15 years post-qualification experience including five years in healthcare administration of a large corporate set-up/hospital as on the last date of submission of application.
- Preference will be given to the candidate having an established network with reputed hospitals and medical consultants.
- Maximum 50 years of age as of the last date of submission of application.
Place of Posting:
- Karachi
Qualification for Assistant Chief Medical Officer:
- MBBS from a recognized and well-reputed institution. Preference shall be given to the candidates with MCPS (Family medicine) or MRCGP qualifications.
- Minimum 05 years post-qualification experience as a medical practitioner at a large hospital including a one-year house job comprising six months in medicine or allied subjects and six months in surgery as on the last date of submission of application.
- Maximum 40 years of age as on the last date of submission of application.
Place of posting:
- Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad
Qualification for Bank Medical Officer:
- MBBS from a recognized and well-reputed institution.
- Minimum 02 years post-qualification experience as a medical practitioner at a large hospital including a one-year house job comprising six months in medicine or allied subjects and six months in surgery as on the last date of submission of application.
- Maximum 35 years of age as on the last date of submission of application.
Place of Posting:
- Hyderabad, Multan, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.
The last date for submitting the applications is December 26, 2023. It must be noted that candidates applying for any of the posts above, must possess a valid PMDC/PMC registration certificate.
Furthermore, in case the degree is obtained from a foreign university, an equivalence certificate from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) must be provided at the time of the interview.
For more information visit the SBP’s website.