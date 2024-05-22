Pakistan’s Top 5 T20 World Cup Wins

In the fast-paced realm of Twenty20 cricket, where the game’s pulse races to the beat of every ball bowled, Pakistan stands as a formidable force, known for its flair, unpredictability, and sheer brilliance on the field.

Within the electrifying arena of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s journey has been nothing short of exhilarating, marked by moments of triumph, heartbreak, and unparalleled skill.

As the cricketing world gears up for yet another edition of the T20 World Cup, starting on June 2nd in New York and the West Indies, it’s an opportune moment to reflect on Pakistan’s illustrious history in the tournament.

Let’s have a look at Pakistan’s 5 best wins in T20 World Cup History.

1. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 2009 Final

The final itself holds a prestigious place in everyone’s hearts, especially when it’s a World Cup final. At a time when the country was mourning due to the ban on cricket in Pakistan following the attack on the Sri Lankan team during their tour, the unity and triumph of the Pakistani team in winning the tournament brought joy to everyone’s faces.

Additionally, the Pakistani team performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Despite the burden of reaching the final in 2007 and coming close to victory but losing in the last over, the team managed to overcome this pressure. Shahid Afridi’s remarkable performance was pivotal in reaching the final and eventually winning it, under the excellent leadership of Younis Khan.

In the final match at Lord’s, London, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. Mohammad Amir bowled the first over, and Dilshan’s mistimed scoop resulted in an early wicket. Abdul Razzaq’s delivery saw Jehan Mubarak departing, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 2 for 2. Despite Sanath Jayasuriya’s brief stabilizing innings, wickets fell at regular intervals, with Shahid Afridi’s crucial wicket of Isuru Udana being a highlight. Sangakkara and Chamara Silva added some runs, but Sri Lanka finished at 138/6 from their 20 overs.

Pakistan’s innings began strongly with Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan contributing a solid opening partnership of 48 runs. Despite Akmal’s dismissal, Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in 18.4 overs, with Shahid Afridi steering the team to victory. Afridi’s match-winning performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

Pakistan’s victory, cheered on by enthusiastic fans from England’s Pakistani communities, marked a significant milestone, their first world title since Imran Khan’s triumphant 1992 World Cup campaign.

2. Pakistan vs India – 2021 Dubai



The Pakistan vs India match is the marquee event of any ICC tournament. The two arch-rivals have a rich off-field history, which spices things up when it comes to cricket.

Speaking of overall stats, Pakistan may have more wins over India, but in ICC tournaments, India holds the upper hand. Specifically, in World Cup matches, whether T20I or ODI, Pakistan has won only one match against India. And which match is that? Yes, you’re right – it’s the India vs Pakistan group-stage match in 2022 at the packed Dubai International Stadium.

It was the last World Cup for Kohli as skipper and the first for Babar. Both captains came out for the toss, and Pakistan won, electing to field first.

Shaheen Afridi bowled a fantastic first spell, getting the early wickets of India’s experienced openers Rohit and KL Rahul. Hasan also chipped in by dismissing Surya Kumar Yadav. Kohli kept scoring, but then Shadab Khan came in and removed Pant. Wickets kept falling, and Pakistan restricted India to 151 runs. It was a challenging total, but Babar and Rizwan’s unbeaten partnership led Pakistan to a historic victory by 10 wickets.

Shaheen Afridi’s stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award. This match marked the 200th international cricket encounter between India and Pakistan and was the first time in 13 attempts that Pakistan had beaten India in either a Cricket World Cup or T20 World Cup match. Additionally, it was the first time that India had lost by 10 wickets in T20Is.

3. Australia vs Pakistan – 2007 Super 8s



The third-best match, in my opinion, was the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 encounter between Australia and Pakistan. It took place on Tuesday, September 18, 2007, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Pakistan secured a memorable victory over Australia by six wickets during the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Australia faced early setbacks, with Matthew Hayden getting caught for just one run in the first over. Adam Gilchrist contributed 24 runs before being dismissed in the fourth over. Despite a 48-run partnership between Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting, Shahid Afridi bowled Symonds for 29 runs, and Mohammad Hafeez bowled Ponting, who scored 27. Michael Hussey (37) and Brad Hodge (36) then built a partnership of 63 runs, helping Australia reach a total of 164-7. Sohail Tanvir played a key role for Pakistan, taking 3 wickets for 31 runs.

In reply, Pakistan faced a challenging situation, losing four wickets for just 46 runs in the seventh over as Australia’s bowlers made crucial breakthroughs.

Stuart Clark claimed three wickets, dismissing Imran Nazir, Mohammad Hafeez, and Younis Khan cheaply, while Salman Butt fell lbw to Mitchell Johnson. However, Shoaib Malik (52 not out) and Misbah-ul-Haq (66 not out) led a remarkable comeback, guiding Pakistan to victory and securing a likely spot in the semi-finals.

4. Pakistan vs South Africa – 2022 SCG

The fourth-best match, in my opinion, was Pakistan vs South Africa encounter, the 36th match of Group 2 at Sydney during the T20 World Cup on November 3, 2022.

Pakistan was on the brink of elimination from the World Cup after suffering two early losses against India and Zimbabwe. They had only managed one win before this match, against the Netherlands, and desperately needed a victory to keep their tournament hopes alive. It’s worth noting that this was the same tournament where Pakistan reached the final.

In this crucial match, the world was introduced to a new talent named Mohammad Haris, who showed great intent at the top of the order. Contributions from Iftikhar and Shadab in the latter stages of the innings helped Pakistan post a promising total.

However, rain intervened and reduced the match to 14 overs per side. Despite the weather interruption, Pakistan emerged victorious with a strong all-round performance, particularly from Shadab Khan.

5. Pakistan vs South Africa – 2010

The fifth best match, in my opinion, was when Pakistan faced South Africa at Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia in 2010 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan posted a total of 148/7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Umar Akmal being the standout performer, scoring 51 runs off 33 balls. Charl Langeveldt starred for South Africa with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 19 runs in his 4 overs.

In reply, South Africa managed to score 137/7 in their 20 overs, with AB de Villiers contributing 53 runs off 41 balls. Saeed Ajmal was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 4 wickets for 26 runs in his 4 overs. Pakistan emerged victorious by 11 runs.

This match was crucial for Pakistan as it marked the last match of the league stage. Pakistan had yet to secure a win in the tournament, and winning this match put them in contention to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan’s victory, coupled with England’s win over New Zealand in another match, ensured Pakistan’s qualification for the semi-finals. However, despite reaching the semi-finals, the defending champions couldn’t secure a spot in the finals.

What do you think? What would be your 5 best Pakistan wins in T20 World Cup?

About the Author: Abdul Rehman Shahbaz Khan is a graphic designer by profession and has a keen interest in Pakistan sports!