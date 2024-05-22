3 European Countries Officially Recognize Palestine

Published May 22, 2024

In a landmark development, Norway, Ireland, and Spain made history by officially recognizing a Palestinian state on Wednesday.

This move was met with strong condemnation from Israel but was met with joy and celebration by the Palestinian community. In response, Israel took decisive action by recalling its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that his country will officially recognize a Palestinian state as of May 28. “By recognizing a Palestinian state, Norway supports the Arab peace plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris highlighted the historic nature of the decision, emphasizing its role in promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Irish prime minister expressed optimism that more countries would follow Norway, Spain, and Ireland in recognizing Palestine as a state “in the weeks ahead.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain would recognize Palestine as a state on May 28. Sánchez, who has led Spain’s Socialist Party since 2018, announced in Parliament on Wednesday.

