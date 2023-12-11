Xiaomi is Thriving in its Home Market With 44% Growth in Sales

Despite a global downturn in smartphone sales, Xiaomi has demonstrated its strength in the Chinese market. As reported by BCI, Xiaomi, along with its subsidiary brands such as Redmi, continued to lead sales in November 2023.

The company achieved remarkable success, selling approximately 5.2 million smartphones in just the last month. This represents a significant 44% increase compared to the previous year, allowing the electronics manufacturer to capture an expanded share of the Chinese market.

According to BCI in November 2023, we were a top performer in the Chinese market with 5.2+ million activations, and huge growth in the high-end segment. pic.twitter.com/vJjvHnGlOW — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 11, 2023

In November 2023, Xiaomi secured the second spot in sales within the Chinese market, and in the premium segment, the company saw an 11.8% year-over-year growth. Collectively, Xiaomi, including its subsidiary brands, holds 18.3% of the total smartphone market share. Meanwhile, Apple maintained its lead position, and Honor also performed well, achieving approximately 4 million smartphone sales, marking a 12.6% increase compared to the previous year.

Particularly in the 48th week of the year, which corresponds to the end of November, Xiaomi nearly matched Apple with 78.2K shipments, slightly trailing behind Apple’s 78.9 K. While there is still a noticeable difference in their overall sales for the entire month, Xiaomi is rapidly closing in on Apple’s lead.

In the same period, Huawei and Vivo ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in sales. Notably, Huawei achieved a remarkable 74% growth compared to the previous year. However, Vivo experienced a decline in sales, similar to OnePlus and Realme, which also reported negative sales figures.

The last month was particularly active for most brands due to the Double Eleven (Singles’ Day) sales event in China, which typically drives a surge in consumer purchases.