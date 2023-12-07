Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is Going Global Next Month

The announcement of Xiaomi’s Redmi 13C series in India was concluded with a teaser for the global launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The live stream’s end revealed an interesting detail: the entire event was filmed using the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, which is set to be released in India around January 2024.

Redmi Note 13 series from Xiaomi includes three models: Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and the Note 13 Pro+, the latter of which boasts a 200MP main camera. The top-end model, the Note 13 Pro+ was launched in China in September.

This phone features premium specifications for cheap similar to the Redmi K70 series. The Pro+ model incorporates Samsung’s 1/1.4” ISOCELL HP3 sensor, featuring 0.56µm pixels and supporting video recording capabilities up to 4K at 30fps. Notably, this is the same sensor found in last year’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

It is powered by the Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC and has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 1220 x 2712px resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 68B colors, and 1800 nits peak brightness. The battery capacity is rated at 5,000 mAh with 120W fast wired charging.

It is anticipated that all three Redmi Note 13 phones will be introduced in India during the January event. More details about the global launch of the Redmi Note 13 are expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned for updates.

Specifications