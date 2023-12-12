14-Year Old Orphan Gang-Raped and Filmed at Rawal Dam

In another case of sexual violence in Islamabad, a 14-year-old was allegedly raped by two men, who also filmed the heinous act.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s uncle, his nephew Subhan Ali had gone for a picnic with Faisal and Muzammil to Rawal Dam.

He added that his nephew was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by the two individuals, threatening to kill him if he reported the crime. Furthermore, both the suspects were also threatening the family of the victim.

Moreover, the victim’s uncle informed the police that his nephew is an orphan, and he is currently looking after him.

The police took action upon the complaint and arrested both the suspects. Officials revealed that Faisal and Muzammil had gone into hiding, however, the authorities successfully located and arrested them.

It should be noted that cases of sexual assault have significantly increased in the federal capital in recent times. Earlier this year, a woman was gang-raped in Islamabad’s F-9 park, sparking widespread concern and condemnation.

Later, both the suspects were killed by the capital police in retaliatory fire after they allegedly opened fire at a police checkpoint in the capital.