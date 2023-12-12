Big Appointment in IPC Ministry Signals End of Zaka Ashraf’s Tenure in PCB

In a big development, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has appointed Fawad Hasan Fawad to lead the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry, a crucial portfolio overseeing various matters, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

This decision underscores the significant role that the IPC Ministry plays in governing not only inter-provincial affairs but also key national entities such as the PCB.

According to the details, a notification has been issued, announcing changes in the IPC Ministry, signaling the imminent conclusion of Zaka Ashraf’s tenure as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee.

At last care taker PM given the charge of IPC Ministry to Fawad Hasan Fawad. This is the beginning of the end of Zaka Ashraf’s black period in PCB. pic.twitter.com/nxnjBrhSWn — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) December 12, 2023

It should be noted that Zaka Ashraf assumed the role of PCB chairman in July of the current year. Throughout his tenure, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come under intense scrutiny, especially from former players, particularly during the World Cup 2023.

Amidst the criticism, Ashraf implemented significant changes in Pakistan cricket. He appointed the former fast bowler Wahab Riaz as the Chief Selector for Pakistan cricket and named Mohammad Hafeez as the Technical Director for Pakistan cricket.

One of the most pivotal moments occurred with the resignation of Babar Azam from captaincy across all formats. This decision led to the appointment of Shan Masood as the Test captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 captain, injecting a new twist into the landscape of Pakistan cricket.

Now, as Zaka Ashraf’s tenure reaches its inevitable end, the impact of his decisions and the changes he initiated have left a lasting mark on Pakistani cricket.