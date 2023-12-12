Hero of U19 Clash Against India Azan Awais Wants to Bat Alongside Babar Azam

Azan Awais, the emerging batting sensation who recently smashed a match-winning century against India in the U19 Asia Cup, has expressed his aspiration to bat with Babar Azam in the future.

During a conversation on a sports show, Azan Awais disclosed that among the current batters, his favorites include Babar, whom he closely follows.

Azan said, “Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf, Alastair Cook, and Quinton de Kock are my favorite batters.”

He added, “Lately, I’ve been following Babar Azam quite a bit. I had a meeting with him where we discussed techniques. He also talked to me about consistency in performance, and I wish to play alongside him one day.”

Azan also shared insights gained from his interaction with Yousuf, who currently serves as the head coach of Pakistan’s junior side. Their paths crossed two years ago at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where Yousuf played a pivotal role in honing Azan’s skills. Under Yousuf’s guidance, he learned invaluable techniques, particularly the art of playing in the gaps, which significantly contributed to his overall improvement.

The renowned Pakistani batsman, Babar Azam, held the coveted No. 1 position in the One Day International (ODI) rankings for nearly three years. During this remarkable period, he demonstrated his batting prowess by notching up an impressive 19 centuries in just 117 matches, boasting an exceptional average of 56.72.

Additionally, Babar Azam has also claimed the top spot in the T20 rankings as the premier batter in the shortest format of the game.

It should be noted that Pakistan U19 secured consecutive victories in the Asia Cup, triumphing over Nepal in the initial match with a convincing seven-wicket win. In their subsequent game, they outplayed their arch-rivals India, clinching victory by a commanding eight-wicket margin.

Meanwhile, Azan Awais delivered a stellar performance, scoring an impressive century against India in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. The left-hander showcased his prowess with an unbeaten 105 off 130 balls, featuring ten well-executed fours. His outstanding innings played a pivotal role in guiding his team to a resounding eight-wicket victory over India.