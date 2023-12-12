Jofra Archer Plays for Old School Team Without ECB’s Knowledge

England fast bowler, Jofra Archer surprised many by making an unexpected appearance for his former school side in Barbados, without the prior knowledge of Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket.

The ECB’s plan to directly oversee Jofra Archer’s recovery from a long-term elbow injury ran into trouble this week when it was discovered that he had turned out for his old school team in Barbados without informing the England management.

Rob Key stated in a local interview, “I’m not aware of that, and I’ll find out.”

Archer has not been chosen for inclusion in the Test squad scheduled to tour India in January.

He added, “England were “taking control” of Archer’s return after a series of injuries which have kept him out of Test cricket since 2021, and allowed him to play just seven white-ball games in 2023.”

Rob Key emphasized a measured approach for him, stating, “We’re committed to taking it slow without imposing any deadlines. Drawing from past experiences, we aim to learn and avoid setting undue pressures. His value is truly immeasurable.”

In October, Archer secured a two-year central contract with the England cricket team; however, he has grappled with a persistent elbow injury since 2020 and has also encountered issues with his back.

Rob Key also revealed that Archer expressed interest in participating in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, England opted to oversee his rehabilitation independently, indicating a preference for closer monitoring.

Archer showcased an impressive bowling performance, claiming figures of 4-18 for Foundation against Lords on the first day of a three-day match held this Sunday. Employing a skillful combination of pace and left-arm spin, he exhibited his versatility on the cricket field. Additionally, Archer, who is featured on the Barbados Cricket Association Division, not only excelled with the ball but also contributed with the bat, scoring 11 runs for the side associated with his alma mater, Christ Church Foundation.

The second-tier game is set to continue this weekend; however, it has been reported that Archer has already returned to England.