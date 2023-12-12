HBL Recognized as Leading Remittance Mobilizing Bank of Pakistan

HBL has been recognized by the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) as the “Leading Remittance Mobilizing Bank of Pakistan”. The Bank was recognized for its exceptional contribution to channeling over $2 billion (FY2023) in remittances to Pakistan.

The award was presented at the 3rd Pakistan Remittance Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, held under the patronage of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan Remittance Summit brings together leaders and innovators at the forefront of the biggest remittance companies from Pakistan. The event explored the infinite possibilities of Pakistan’s future with innovators, creative minds, and progressive thinkers of the financial industry.

Speaking on the recognition, Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said: “We understand the importance of remittances in supporting the Pakistani economy. We are committed to providing fast, secure, and affordable remittance services that make it easy for overseas Pakistanis to send money back home. With our extensive network of branches and partnerships, our innovative digital platforms, and our unwavering dedication to customer service, we’re proud to be the trusted partner for Pakistanis around the world.”