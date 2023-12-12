How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Spain Junior Hockey World Cup Quarter-Final Live

Pakistan men’s hockey team will face Spain in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2023 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup today at the Malaysia National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur.

Pakistan qualified for the quarter-finals on the back of winning against New Zealand 4-0, while drawing against European giants Netherlands, 3-3, and Belgium, 1-1.

Spain finished 4th in the 2022 EuroHockey Junior Championship, through which they qualified for this event and displayed impressive performance in the ongoing tournament.

Spain won all three of their group-stage matches, defeating Canada, 7-0, India, 4-1, and South Korea, 8-2.

The Pool stages are done at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023. #RisingStars 📆 Classification games start today! 🏑 Quarterfinals to be played tomorrow from 9 am local time. 🔗 Check out the full schedule on https://t.co/caEo2SSFKz. 📱Download the… pic.twitter.com/hN8vMzbXlb — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) December 11, 2023

The four quarter-final encounters will all be played on 12 December 2023.

Quarter-Final 1 Quarter-Final 2 Quarter-Final 3 Quarter-Final 4 Argentina Vs. Germany Netherlands Vs. India France Vs. Australia Spain Vs. Pakistan

Comparing the ranking of the two teams, Spain ranks 6th in the Junior Outdoor Ranking, while Pakistan stands at 12th. Pakistan has drawn against 4th-placed Netherlands and knocked out 5th-placed Belgium from the main competition.

Spain’s most impressive win was against 3rd-placed India, when they beat them comprehensively, 4-1.

Spain’s highest scorer in the event is Pol Cabre-Verdiel (5 goals), while Pakistan’s highest achiever is Arshad Liaqat (4 goals).

Surprisingly, Pakistan is the only team in the quarter-final stage that isn’t in the top 10 rankings..

How to Watch The Match?

Download the watch.hockey application to stream the matches LIVE on your preferred digital screen.

A secondary link provided by PHF (Pakistan Hockey Federation) is down below.

The match will start at 3:00 PM (Pakistan time).