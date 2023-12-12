ICC Reveals Exciting Yet Complicated Format for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the exciting new format for the upcoming ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, set to be hosted in South Africa.

According to the details, 16 teams, divided into four groups, will participate in this tournament. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six stage.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D India England Australia Pakistan Bangladesh South Africa Sri Lanka Afghanistan Ireland West Indies Zimbabwe New Zealand USA Scotland Namibia Nepal

The teams finishing in fourth place in Groups A and D will face off against each other, while the fourth-placed teams in Groups B and C will similarly compete against one another before concluding their respective tournaments.

In the Super Six stage, two groups of six teams are formed by combining the top three teams from Groups A and D, as well as the top three teams from Groups B and C. Each team will retain the points and Net Run Rate (NRR) they accrued against the other Super Six qualifying teams.

Furthermore, in the Super Six stage, each team will play two matches against opponents from the other group who finished in different positions during the group stage. For instance, the top team in Group A (A1) will face the second and third-placed teams from Group D (D2 and D3).

The leading two teams from each Super Six group, determined after the conclusion of these fixtures, will advance to the Semi-Final stage. The victorious teams from the Semi-Finals will then face off in the final on February 11th.