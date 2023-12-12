Mobilink Bank, Unikrew Solutions Collaborate on USAID-Funded Initiative to Drive Women’s Financial Inclusion

Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has joined forces with a prominent fintech player, Unikrew Solutions, to drive women’s financial inclusion in the country through a project funded by USAID.

Quratulain Chaudhary, Executive Manager Women Financial Services (WFS) Mobilink Bank, and Muhammad Naveed Sharif, Director Unikrew Solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Islamabad, alongside Project Leads to set the collaboration in motion.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.

The project fully aligns with Mobilink Bank’s long-term commitment to fostering women’s financial inclusion to drive inclusive socio-economic growth in the country. As an implementing partner, Mobilink Bank will facilitate account openings for 15,000 women nationwide and introduce special incentives to encourage their participation in the economic sphere. The project’s beneficiaries will also have access to Mobilink Bank’s comprehensive digital and financial products and services ecosystem.

Under collaborative initiatives with Unikrew Solutions, Mobilink Bank will run capacity-building programs for women, especially in digital and financial skills, to help with their entrepreneurial endeavors. The two partners will organize joint events and facilitate networking to identify and convert business prospects into tangible project plans.

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mobilink Bank, strongly supported the recent partnership, emphasizing its potential to advance women’s financial inclusion and address the widespread gender disparities across various sectors.

He highlighted that “Mobilink Bank has been a front-runner in promoting gender inclusivity within the banking and finance industry. Our dynamic women’s empowerment initiative, Women Inspirational Network (WIN), is crucial in enhancing women’s economic engagement. By joining forces with partners who align with our vision, we are committed to amplifying the reach and effectiveness of our programs.”

“USAID is committed to women’s empowerment and continues to design new programs consciously investing in women’s success and focus on assisting women to play a major role in facilitating Pakistan’s transition to a prosperous and stable country. We believe that access to finance is a lynchpin for women in Pakistan to realize their full economic potential”, said USAID Acting Mission Director, Maura O’Brien.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing women’s financial empowerment in Pakistan,” stated Muhammad Naveed Sharif, Director of Unikrew Solutions. “We are committed to working alongside Mobilink Bank and USAID to create meaningful opportunities for women’s economic participation and growth.”

With a rich history of empowering women entrepreneurs through skill development and convenient access to finance, WIN is well-equipped to contribute to the success of this USAID-funded initiative. The project will also provide the impetus for Mobilink Bank to enhance its women-focused initiatives in the future.