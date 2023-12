Govt Appoints New Member Customs Operations

The federal government has transferred Zaba Hai Azhar from the post of Member Customs Operations, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources told ProPakistani that the government has transferred grade 21 Pakistan Customs Officer Zaba Hai Azhar from the post of Member Customs Operations.

ALSO READ FBR Orders All Registered Retailers to Integrate All Payment Counters With POS

The government has posted grade 21 Pakistan Customs Officer Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi as the new Member Customs Operations.

The government transferred Dr. Fareed Qureshi from the post of Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan on Monday.