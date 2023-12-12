Rafhan Maize and Akhuwat Extend Support to Flood-Affected Families in Goth Dhani Bakhsh Kashkheli, Kotri

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Founder & Chairman of Akhuwat, visited the flood-affected families of Goth Dhani Bakhsh Kashkheli in Kotri, Hyderabad, in the wake of the devastating floods of 2022 that left numerous families homeless.

During these challenging times, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, a company engaged in corn processing for various food and industrial products, and Akhuwat, a non-profit organization working towards poverty alleviation through various initiatives, joined forces.

Together, they provided financial grants to 37 flood-affected families in Kotri whose homes had been lost or significantly damaged due to the floods.

On this occasion, Dr. Amjad Saqib and Mr. Nazir Tunio (Member BOD Akhuwat) visited the newly built homes and met with the families of the flood affectees in Kotri.

Dr. Saqib expressed his gratitude to Rafhan Maize for their partnership with Akhuwat in this crucial endeavor, acknowledging their joint effort in aiding the affected families in rebuilding their homes and lives.

This collaboration between Rafhan Maize and Akhuwat exemplifies a strategic and compassionate response to a natural disaster, combining resources and expertise for community support and recovery.